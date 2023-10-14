Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,001 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. 2,938,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

