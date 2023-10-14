Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,544 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $8.85 on Friday, hitting $208.60. 2,656,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $133.89 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

