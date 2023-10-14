Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,447 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,701,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

