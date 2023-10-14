Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,861 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. 5,212,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

