Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 541 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.46. The company had a trading volume of 274,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $703.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.84 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

