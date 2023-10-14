Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $379,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 65.6% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 494.4% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 69,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.