Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 708 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.