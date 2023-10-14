Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 762 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.76 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

