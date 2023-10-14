Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 7,743 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,215,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.