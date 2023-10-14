Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 795 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.23.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

