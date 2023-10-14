Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

