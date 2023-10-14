Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 17,412,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,963,927. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

