Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

