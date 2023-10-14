Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.78 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

