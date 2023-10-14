Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $59,714,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

