ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 893.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,725 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $24.15 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

