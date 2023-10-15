10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $4,563,416. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after buying an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.