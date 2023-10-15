12,695 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

