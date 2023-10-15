205,799 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

