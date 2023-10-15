21,961 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $924.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on SBR

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.