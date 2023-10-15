25,131 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $61,179,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $23,562,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $19,442,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 1,287,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,459. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.