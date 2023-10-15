314,946 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 314,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

PHM opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.