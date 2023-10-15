3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,900.41

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,900.41 ($23.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,086.03 ($25.53). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,070 ($25.34), with a volume of 1,233,989 shares.

3i Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,991.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,902.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In related news, insider Jasi Halai bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,936.40 ($10,938.07). Insiders purchased a total of 455 shares of company stock valued at $923,265 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

