3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

