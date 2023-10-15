4,668 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.00. 1,360,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day moving average of $343.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

