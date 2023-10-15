515 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 266,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,754. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.43%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

