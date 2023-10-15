801,893 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 801,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.