89,499 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.60 million, a P/E ratio of -42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

