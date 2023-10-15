93,066 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

