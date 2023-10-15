9,444 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,708,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 60.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.5 %

BeiGene stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.74. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.56) EPS. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BeiGene from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

