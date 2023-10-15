978 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.