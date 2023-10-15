A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.77 and traded as low as C$30.31. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 19,125 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

