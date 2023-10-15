A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

