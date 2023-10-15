AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

VLVLY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 7.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

