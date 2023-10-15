AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The company has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

