AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 7.9%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 49,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 315,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

