abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

FCO opened at $5.96 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.