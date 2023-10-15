abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

FCO opened at $5.96 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

