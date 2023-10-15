abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $625.72

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.72 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 664.94 ($8.14). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 664.94 ($8.14), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Up 13.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The company has a market capitalization of £82.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,955.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 625.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.29.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,941.18%.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

