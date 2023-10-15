Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 127,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 513,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,305.27% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Absci during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Absci by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

