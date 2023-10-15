Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 127,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 513,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Absci Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.62% and a negative net margin of 1,305.27%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Absci by 124.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Absci by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

