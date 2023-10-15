Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 7,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aclara Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.
