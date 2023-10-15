Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $548.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

