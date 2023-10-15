Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $600.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $548.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

