ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $6.24. ADT shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,396,417 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ADT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $97,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

