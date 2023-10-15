Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

