AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,793,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 914.9 days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$11.99 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of C$11.80 and a 1 year high of C$13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.