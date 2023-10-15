AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $118.45 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.