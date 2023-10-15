Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

