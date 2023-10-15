Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
