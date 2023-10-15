Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

