Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Raised by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,329 shares of company stock valued at $164,909,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. 4,929,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,720. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.